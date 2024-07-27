Daily Olympic Recap: U.S. wins first gold medal at Paris Games
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Results, updates and latest news from Day 1 of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, July 27.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Results, updates and latest news from Day 1 of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, July 27.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.