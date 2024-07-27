‘Cook’N Bacon’ earn first U.S. medals in Paris, silver in 3m syncho; China wins gold
USA Today
China, the U.S. and Great Britain finished 1-2-3 in the final of the women’s synchro springboard diving competition Saturday in Paris.
USA Today
China, the U.S. and Great Britain finished 1-2-3 in the final of the women’s synchro springboard diving competition Saturday in Paris.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.