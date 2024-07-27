Skip to Content
News

‘Cook’N Bacon’ earn first U.S. medals in Paris, silver in 3m syncho; China wins gold

Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon
Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon
By
Published 3:02 AM

USA Today

China, the U.S. and Great Britain finished 1-2-3 in the final of the women’s synchro springboard diving competition Saturday in Paris.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content