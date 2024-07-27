Boxing recap, July 27: USA’s Gonzalez into Round of 16
USA Boxing
Team USA’s lone Day 1 boxer, flyweight Jajaira Gonzalez, dominated French opponent Estelle Mossely in their Round of 32 match.
USA Boxing
