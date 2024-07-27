Skip to Content
News

Boxing recap, July 27: USA’s Gonzalez into Round of 16

Team USA's Jajaira Gonzalez won her first fight at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Team USA's Jajaira Gonzalez won her first fight at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By
Published 12:59 PM

USA Boxing

Team USA’s lone Day 1 boxer, flyweight Jajaira Gonzalez, dominated French opponent Estelle Mossely in their Round of 32 match.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content