Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel won his first Olympic medal Saturday in Paris. The 24-year-old Belgian blazed through the home stretch to securing a slim victory in the men’s cycling individual time trial and win gold.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.