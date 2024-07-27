Antoine Dupont leads France to rugby gold
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Antoine Dupont played his best sevens match of the tournament to lift France to a 28-7 win over Fiji. France wins its first gold medal of the Games.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
