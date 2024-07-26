With trials pushed back, Trump sees first big dip in legal bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — As former President Donald Trump faces a supercharged Democratic fundraising effort, a persistent drag on his campaign’s coffers may be easing: legal expenses. A new report shows that the Save America political action committee paid about $827,000 in June for Trump’s legal expenses — the first time a monthly total has dipped below $1 million in two years. Since July 2022, the Trump-aligned PAC has averaged $4 million a month on such costs, mostly associated with his criminal and civil cases, according to an Associated Press analysis of campaign finance records.

