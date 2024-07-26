What we know about ‘malicious’ attack on French train network ahead of Olympics opening
PARIS (AP) — French transport was thrust into chaos Friday just hours ahead of the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony after a series of coordinated “malicious acts” upended high-speed train lines. Officials said the arson attacks and other vandalism on the rail system were a form of sabotage on a pivotal day of the Games. There was no sign of a direct connection to the Olympics, but authorities are investigating. Travel for hundreds of thousands of travelers was disrupted on the rail system linking Paris to the rest of France and to neighboring countries. No injuries have been reported.