What to watch in the women’s synchro springboard finals
Getty Images
A preview of the women’s synchronized 3m springboard finals at the Paris Olympics.
Getty Images
A preview of the women’s synchronized 3m springboard finals at the Paris Olympics.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.