Skip to Content
News

What to watch in the women’s synchro springboard finals

Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon will represent the United States in the women's synchro 3m springboard competition at the Paris Olympics.
Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon will represent the United States in the women's synchro 3m springboard competition at the Paris Olympics.
By
Published 8:00 AM

Getty Images

A preview of the women’s synchronized 3m springboard finals at the Paris Olympics.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content