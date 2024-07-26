Veterans lobbied for psychedelic therapy, but it may not be enough to save MDMA drug application

NEW YORK (AP) — Military veterans have spent years lobbying for the use of psychedelic drugs to treat PTSD, but a sharply critical review of the club drug MDMA has put the therapy’s approval in doubt. The negative vote by a panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers came despite great optimism from federal officials, including doctors at the Department of Veteran Affairs. But other experts have long been skeptical of the science on MDMA, which they say has been drowned out by hype from the psychedelic community. The FDA is expected to delay or decline approval when it makes its decision by mid-August.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.