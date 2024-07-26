Utah officials deny clemency for man set to be executed for 1998 killing of his girlfriend’s mother

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials have denied clemency to a man who is set to be executed for the 1998 killing of his girlfriend’s mother. Taberon Dave Honie is scheduled to die by lethal injection Aug. 8. Honie had asked the state parole board to commute his sentence to life in prison, saying he was intoxicated at the time and would not have killed 49-year-old Claudia Benn had he been in his “right mind.” But the board said Friday that it did not find sufficient cause to commute the sentence. Benn’s family urged the panel to let the execution go forward. They described Benn as a pillar of their family and community.

