UK drops plans to challenge ICC arrest warrant request against Benjamin Netanyahu

Published 5:42 AM

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office says the U.K. will not interfere with the International Criminal Court’s request for an arrest warrant against Israeli’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The decision puts distance between Starmer’s government and the plans of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who had planned to challenge the warrant. The ICC had set a deadline for Friday for the government to file a challenge.

