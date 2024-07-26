Skip to Content
News

Swimming 7/27 preview: Ledecky’s superstar showdown highlights must-see Paris opener

Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky
Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky
By
Published 4:16 PM

Getty Images

Get ready for the opening day of swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics with event-by-event previews, lane assignments and predictions.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content