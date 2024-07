The field of skateboarders for the 2024 Paris Olympics is dominated by heavy hitters. With nearly all of the medalists from the Tokyo Olympics returning and young talent emerging over the past three years, there will be fierce competition when the first skateboarding event starts July 27.

