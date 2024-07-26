Mexican kingpin’s arrest likely to set off violent jockeying for power

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new era is coming for Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa cartel in the wake of the capture by U.S. authorities of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, the last of the grand old Mexican drug traffickers. Experts believe his arrest will usher in a new wave of violence in Mexico even as Zambada could potentially provide loads of information for American prosecutors. Zambada had eluded authorities for decades and had never set foot in prison. He was known for being an astute operator, skilled at corrupting officials and having an ability to negotiate with everyone, including rivals. He was captured Thursday along with a son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

