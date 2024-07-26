Skip to Content
News

Ireland’s Shane Lowry one of three golfers to carry flags at Opening Ceremony

Shane Lowry and Sarah Lavin carry flag for Ireland in 2024 Olympics
Shane Lowry and Sarah Lavin carry flag for Ireland in 2024 Olympics
By
Published 4:13 PM

Getty Images

Ireland’s Shane Lowry had the honor of being one of his country’s flag bearer on Friday at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content