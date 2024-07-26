‘Gen Z feels the Kamalove’: Youth-led progressive groups hope Harris will energize young voters
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Youth-led progressive organizations have warned for months that Joe Biden had a problem with young voters, pleading with the president to work more closely with them to refocus on the issues most important to younger generations or risk losing their votes. But that changed when Biden exited the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. With Biden out of the race, many of these young leaders are now hoping Harris can overcome his faltering support among Gen Z and harness a new explosion of energy among young voters. On Friday, a coalition of 17 youth-led groups endorsed Harris.