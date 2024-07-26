Skip to Content
News

Former lawmaker sentenced to year in prison for role in kickback scheme

By
Published 1:45 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama lawmaker was sentenced Friday to a year in federal prison for his role in a kickback scheme involving state grant funds.  U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler sentenced former state Rep. Fred Plump to 12 months and a day in prison. Plump had pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges and  resigned from the Alabama House of Representatives.  Prosecutors said Plump paid kickbacks from state grant funds allocated to his youth sports group by then-Rep. John Rogers.  Rogers will be sentenced next week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content