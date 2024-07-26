Former Chiefs lineman Isaiah Buggs sentenced to hard labor in Alabama on animal cruelty charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been convicted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Tuscaloosa County District Judge Joanne Jannik sentenced Buggs to a year of hard labor, ordering him to serve 60 days. The rest would be suspended for two years pending Buggs’ behavior. The 27-year-old Buggs also is not allowed to have or be around firearms or own dogs or cats. The Chiefs released the former Alabama player on June 24, eight days after he was arrested on a charge of domestic violence/burglary.

