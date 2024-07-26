Dutch sailors get engaged before Paris Games
ANP via Getty Images
Bart Lambriex proposed to fellow Dutch skiff sailor Odile van Aanholt before ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
ANP via Getty Images
Bart Lambriex proposed to fellow Dutch skiff sailor Odile van Aanholt before ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.