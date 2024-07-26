Diary of an Olympic horse: Travel to the Games with Federman B
©DevynTrethewey/US Equestrian
Go behind-the-scenes of eventing horse Federman B’s journey to Versailles for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
©DevynTrethewey/US Equestrian
