UN cultural agency decides against placing Lumbini, Buddha’s birthplace in Nepal, on endangered list

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The United Nations’ cultural agency has decided against putting the Buddhist pilgrimage destination of Lumbini on its list of heritage sites in danger, instead giving authorities in Nepal more time to help restore the famous gardens and temple that are falling into disrepair. Lumbini is the birthplace of Buddha according to Buddhist tradition, and was made a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1997. The World Heritage Committee, meeting in New Delhi, on Thursday gave Nepal until Feb. 1, 2025 to submit a new report on the state of conservation and said the matter would be considered again at next year’s annual meeting.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.