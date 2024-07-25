U.S. men’s rugby ends medal hopes in Paris
Yukihito Taguchi/USA Today
The U.S. men finished their second day of competition with a 18-0 loss, ending their hopes of a medal in Paris.
Yukihito Taguchi/USA Today
