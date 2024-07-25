Swanson scores brace in USWNT’s 3-0 win over Zambia to kick off Olympics
The U.S. women’s national team got off to a perfect start at the 2024 Paris Olympics, earning a dominant 3-0 victory against Zambia on Wednesday in Nice.
