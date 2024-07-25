Skip to Content
News

Swanson scores brace in USWNT’s 3-0 win over Zambia to kick off Olympics

USWNT players celebrate after scoring a goal.
USWNT players celebrate after scoring a goal.
By
Published 2:00 PM

USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. women’s national team got off to a perfect start at the 2024 Paris Olympics, earning a dominant 3-0 victory against Zambia on Wednesday in Nice.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content