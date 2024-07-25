Southeast Asian diplomats meet with China as friction mounts over Beijing’s sweeping maritime claims

VIENTIANE, Laos (AP) — Top diplomats from Southeast Asia have met with China’s Foreign Minister for talks that come as friction continues to escalate in the region as Beijing grows more assertive in pressing sweeping maritime claims. Several of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation member states have directly competing claims with China, which has led to direct confrontations that many worry could lead to broader conflict. “One wrong step in the South China Sea will turn a small fire into a terrible firestorm,” Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said ahead of the Friday morning talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

