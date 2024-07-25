Rebuilding Rome, the upstate New York city that is looking forward after a destructive tornado

ROME, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado that touched down in the small, upstate New York city of Rome ripped roofs from houses, reduced brick buildings to rubble and toppled steeples from two historic churches. No one was killed in the July 16 twister, but it left a debris-strewn scar through downtown and nearby areas. Residents are vowing to move on and rebuild. But some of the damage is so severe that the path is uncertain for many in this old manufacturing city of 32,000 people. Mayor Jeffrey Lanigan says rebuilding is going to take time and a lot of work.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.