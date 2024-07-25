Multiple crew failures and wind shear led to January crash of B-1 bomber, Air Force says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fiery January crash of a B-1 bomber aircraft in South Dakota was caused by multiple crew failures, winter weather and a last-minute brush with wind shear that resulted in all four members ejecting and the total loss of the $450 million warplane. That was the finding of an investigation announced Thursday by Air Force Global Strike Command. The command’s report was unusually blunt in describing what the investigation uncovered about the crews involved in the evening crash at Ellsworth Air Force Base. The investigators found an overall “willful disregard” for flight regulations and “unsatisfactory levels of basic airmanship” for winter weather landings. The Air Force said it is considering what disciplinary actions to take.

