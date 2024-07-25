Man dies at 27 from heat exposure at a Georgia prison, lawsuit says

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Juan Carlos Ramirez Bibiano, an inmate at Telfair State Prison in Georgia, died of heart and lung failure after officers left him in an outdoor cell in the summer heat for five hours without water or ice, despite instructions from a warden to limit the amount of time inmates spend outdoors, a lawsuit filed by his family says. He died in July 2023 of heart and lung failure because of heat exposure. His family announced the lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Corrections on Thursday. The lawsuit charges the Department of Corrections with negligence leading to Ramirez’s death.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.