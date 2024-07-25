Macron touts Paris summit tying sports and sustainability during Olympics

PARIS (AP) — An international summit meant to bolster support for sport initiatives that accelerate sustainable development is to be held in Paris a day before the Olympic Games officially open. About 500 participants, including 50 heads of state and government, are expected to attend the summit Thursday championed by French President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. Macron’s office said financial commitments for sports and sustainability initiatives are expected to be made at the summit. The event is also meant to underline the importance the Olympics give to climate-related commitments.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.