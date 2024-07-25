Gaza war protesters hold a ‘die-in’ near the White House as Netanyahu meets with Biden, Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters against the Gaza war have held a “die-in” across from Lafayette Park and the White House as President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protesters on Thursday poured red liquid onto the street, saying it symbolized the blood of those killed in Gaza. The protesters chanted, “Arrest Netanyahu,” and brought in an effigy of Netanyahu with blood on its hands and wearing an orange jumpsuit. The jumpsuit reads, “Wanted for crimes against humanity.” More than 39,000 people have died in Gaza since the start of the war in October. Dozens of hostages remain in Hamas captivity.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.