Forced to emigrate, Venezuelans living abroad hope for change — and to eventually return home

The prolonged economic and political instability in Venezuela has forced millions of Venezuelans to leave over the past decade, quashing many of their dreams and leaving many wondering if they’ll ever return to what was once South America’s most prosperous country. Refugee agency UNHCR estimates more than 7.7 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2014, the largest exodus in Latin America’s recent history. Some have carved out new lives; some hope to return — someday. On Sunday, Venezuelans will vote in a presidential election that, for the first time in years, poses an electoral challenge for President Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking a third term. His top challenger is former diplomat Edmundo González.

