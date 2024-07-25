Flavor Flav is soaking up his 1st Olympic experience cheering on the US water polo teams

PARIS (AP) — Flavor Flav stopped for hugs, handshakes and high-fives as he made his way around the Team USA House at the Paris Olympics. He never stopped smiling. Flav, a founding member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy, is in Paris as part of his duties as the official hype man for USA Water Polo — a unique partnership that came together after he connected with U.S. captain Maggie Steffens on Instagram in May. The 65-year-old Flav is embracing his new responsibilities with, well, his usual brand of seemingly boundless enthusiasm.

