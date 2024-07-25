D-backs add left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk in deal with Marlins, AP source says

AP Baseball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks added left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the deal, signaling that the D-backs will be a buyer at the rapidly approaching trade deadline.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been officially announced.

The 29-year-old Puk should be useful in the back end of the D-backs’ bullpen. He’s been a solid reliever the past three seasons and has a 4-8 record with a 4.30 ERA in 32 appearances this season.

The D-backs — defending National League champions — have improved this season after a slow start and own a 53-50 record.

The Marlins received minor league third baseman Deyvison De Los Santos and outfielder Andrew Pintar. The 21-year-old De Los Santos is hitting .325 with 28 homers and 84 RBIs while playing in Double-A and Triple-A this season.

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday.

