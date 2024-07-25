Climate protest at Frankfurt Airport forces a temporary halt to flights

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Authorities say flights at Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest, were suspended temporarily after climate activists glued themselves to the ground inside the airport premises. More than 100 flights were canceled. Federal police said several demonstrators got into the airport early Thursday morning. The Last Generation group said six protesters cut holes in the perimeter fence and headed toward the runways on foot, bicycles and skateboards. The airport said shortly before 8 a.m. that flight operations were “gradually resuming.” Shortly afterward, it said all runways were back in operation. It said that about 140 flights had been canceled so far — roughly one-tenth of the flights that were scheduled for Thursday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.