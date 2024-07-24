Skip to Content
Watchdog finds no improper influence in sentencing recommendation for Trump ally Roger Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Department of Justice watchdog investigation has found no evidence that politics played an improper role in a decision to propose a lighter prison sentence for Roger Stone, a close ally of former President Donald Trump. The inspector general launched the investigation after four lawyers who prosecuted Stone quit the case in 2020 when the Justice Department overruled them and lowered the amount of prison time it would seek for Stone.

