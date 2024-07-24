Surfers, staff and locals make final preparations in Tahiti before the Paris Olympics begin

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — From wiping out on waves to building homemade speed bumps on local roads, surfers, residents and workers across Tahiti, French Polynesia, are using the final days before the commencement of the Paris Olympics to brace themselves— and the island— for the upcoming surfing competition. In preparation, athletes have been paddling out to the world-famous waves of Teahupo’o during training sessions. On land, workers have been putting finishing touches on Olympic venues, while locals help prepare for the influx of visitors. The competition will held for four days between July 27 to August 5.

