Matthew Stafford happy to start training camp with Rams after contract adjustment

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Stafford wrapped up the first day of training camp for the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday by lofting a touchdown pass during a red-zone drill.

Whether the throw would have happened without the financial adjustment the Super Bowl-winning quarterback hashed out with the team on Tuesday, Stafford wasn’t saying.

“Don’t even think about that kind of stuff,” Stafford said. “In this business, I’m play to play, I’m day to day, I’m moment to moment, so I’m just happy to be doing this and today was a great start for our team.”

Stafford was on the field at Loyola Marymount University to begin preparations for his fourth season with the Rams and 16th in the NFL, looking to build on a bounce-back campaign and ready to put to rest any lingering consternation about his contract.

Stafford, 36, spent the offseason trying to get the four-year, $160 million dollar deal he signed shortly after leading the Rams to a championship modified to include more guaranteed money, which was not included on the final two years of the deal following the upcoming season.

Although terms of the modification he and the Rams agreed to have not been disclosed, Stafford is pleased with the outcome.

“It was a good agreement,” Stafford said. “Like, listen, I’m happy to be where I am, you know what I mean? I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to be playing. I’m excited about playing football this year, and that’s what matters to me the most, to be honest with you.”

The resolution allowed Stafford to focus on the field, where the variety and versatility of the Rams’ offense was on full display. Stafford threw passes to standout wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and handed the ball off to 1,100-yard rusher Kyren Williams and rookie running back Blake Corum.

Stafford also featured tight ends Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson in the passing game.

Allen, entering his second season out of Clemson, was the target of Stafford’s last throw of the day into the end zone. Parkinson signed a three-year contract with the Rams in March after playing his first four seasons for NFC West rival Seattle.

They will be featured extensively in camp with longtime starter Tyler Higbee on the physically unable to perform list after sustaining a serious knee injury in the NFC wild-card loss to the Detroit Lions in January.

“I think that room is a really pretty, pretty awesome room when you look at it top to bottom,” Stafford said. “It’s been great watching Davis mature and come into his own. … Always liked (Colby’s) game from afar, and it’s been really fun to get to work with him.”

Stafford threw for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 15 games last season despite significant roster turnover because of salary cap issues. Those changes created opportunities for new contributors to emerge, to say nothing of Nacua, a fifth-round draft pick who surprisingly broke out as one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL.

With those pieces all back together, Stafford expects the Rams to sustain and build on their offensive success.

“It’s one thing to have continuity,” Stafford said. “It’s another thing to have continuity with a bunch of really good players, so that’s a plus, too.”

NOTES: NT Kobie Turner did not practice because of a groin strain. “We’re going to be smart with him,” coach Sean McVay said. … RG Kevin Dotson left practice because of an apparent left foot injury but McVay did not believe it was anything serious. … CB Tre’Davious White was a limited participant as he works his way back from the torn Achilles tendon he sustained in Week 4 last season with the Buffalo Bills.

