Africa’s demand for cooling systems is expanding. But regulating the industry is a struggle

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Due to warmer temperatures and increasing urbanization, the market for cooling systems is expanding in Africa. But the chemicals that make air conditioning and refrigeration work are very potent at heating the planet, and an older one called R-22, which is still very common in Africa, is also harmful to the ozone layer. Though African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya have enacted regulations for the use of refrigerants in the cooling industry, they struggle with enforcement, making the climate change impact of that sector soaring. And more energy-efficient units are too expensive for many, while there are not enough trained technicians for the sustainable alternative R-290, which is highly flammable.

