A slight temperature drop makes Tuesday the world’s second-hottest day

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Global temperatures have dropped slightly after breaking the all-time heat record the two previous days. The European climate service Copernicus says Tuesday’s global temperature was 17.15 Celsius, which is 62.87 Fahrenheit. That’s just 0.01 Celsius less than Monday’s all-time high. It was slightly higher than Sunday’s average global temperature, which makes Tuesday the second-hottest day. All three days were hotter than the previous record, set just a year ago. Climate researchers expressed concern because heat is deadly. Extended heat waves are more common, and exposure to heat for long periods causes more serious health problems.

