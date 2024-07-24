A neurological disorder stole her voice. Jennifer Wexton takes it back on the House floor.

A rare neurological disorder robbed Rep. Jennifer Wexton of her ability to speak clearly. But with the help of a powerful artificial intelligence program, the Virginia Democrat will use a clone of her voice to deliver what is believed to be the first speech on the House floor ever given via a voice cloned by artificial intelligence, thrusting Wexton into a broader debate over artificial intelligence.

