Prominent Algerian opposition figures blast ‘authoritarian climate’ ahead of presidential election

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Eleven prominent Algerian opposition figures have written an open letter this week, denouncing “the authoritarian climate” surrounding the country’s upcoming presidential election and calling for a broad democratic transition. Under the rule of military-backed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, freedom of expression has witnessed a rollback, experts say. In their open letter Sunday, the opposition members said the Sep. 7 election was a rubber stamp exercise in futility and that the lack of civil liberties makes holding a legitimate election impossible. They also underscored how the government’s security policy in preparation for the election “continues to trample on the will of the people.”

