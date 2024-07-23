Bernard Arnault has been dubbed the Olympics’ godfather. Here’s how he built LVMH’s fortune

PARIS (AP) — These may be the most luxurious Olympics ever. A key sponsor is LVMH, the biggest seller of luxury goods in the world. Think Louis Vuitton bags, Christian Dior fashions, and Veuve Clicquot. Its CEO and chair Bernard Arnault became one of the world’s richest people through shrewd marketing of those storied names and now he’s contributing to the Games as a sponsor. His craftsmen are designing the opening ceremony uniforms for the French team and the medals for everyone, underlining his company’s connection to the City of Lights and its heritage of fashion and design.

