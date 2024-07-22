The late Colombian artist Botero is celebrated with an open-air sculpture exhibition in Rome

ROME (AP) — The daughter of the late Colombian artist Fernando Botero has helped to turn the streets and piazzas of the Italian capital into an open-air museum to display eight of her father’s famously voluminous and whimsical sculptures. The exhibition was organized as a tribute to Botero, who died in September at 91 in Monaco, where he kept a studio. The artist also lived for many years in the Italian town of Pietrasanta in the Tuscany region. Botero created all of the statues shown in the exhibition while he was in Italy. His affection for Italy came in part from his artistic affinity for the Renaissance masters. The exhibition closes Oct. 1.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.