Teoscar Hernández has 3 hits, drives in 3 runs as Dodgers defeat Giants 3-2 for 4th straight win

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Teoscar Hernández had three hits and three RBIs, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to four games by beating the San Francisco Giants 3-2 Monday night.

Hernández lined a base hit up the middle with two outs in the eighth to drive in Kiké Hernández, who got aboard with a leadoff double against Erik Miller (3-3).

It was Teoscar Hernández’s 27th RBI with two outs, tied for fourth-most in the National League.

“The beginning of the season I was not really good with runners in scoring position. I think it was because I was trying to do too much and trying to cover the whole plate,” he said. “Right now, it is more having a plan and executing it the way I want it to be. Just stick with it even if I don’t get the job done.”

Tyler Fitzgerald became the first Giants player to homer in four straight games since Brandon Belt did it twice in 2018. Fitzgerald connected on an elevated sinker from Ryan Yarbrough to tie it 2-all in the seventh.

River Ryan allowed one unearned run over 5 1/3 innings in his major league debut for the Dodgers. The 23-year-old right-hander, acquired from San Diego in a 2022 trade, gave up four hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

“I just tried to stay locked in all day, get my job done and give us a chance to win it,” said Ryan, who pitched into the sixth inning for the first time in his pro career.

Manager Dave Roberts said Ryan’s next start will likely be with the Dodgers, instead of being sent back down to the minors.

“I thought the stuff was good. I think there’s more in there,” Roberts said. “I thought he was very efficient. He was attacking. I love that.”

Blake Treinen (4-2) pitched a scoreless eighth and Daniel Hudson earned his seventh save.

Teoscar Hernández went deep for the second straight game when he drove a low, inside slider from Giants starter Blake Snell into the left-field bleachers to even it at 1 in the fourth. It was his 21st homer of the season, which is fifth in the NL.

The right fielder, who won last Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby, then gave the Dodgers a brief lead with an RBI single in the sixth.

“My sequences with him (Hernández) the whole game were not what I would have liked. It was his day today, so hats off to him. Good swings,” said Snell, who went six innings and gave up two runs on four hits. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner walked two and struck out four.

The Giants struck first with two outs in the fourth when LaMonte Wade Jr. scored on Will Smith’s passed ball.

HONORING WILLIE

The Dodgers had a special video tribute to late Hall of Famer Willie Mays before the game. It was the Giants’ first trip to Dodger Stadium since Mays died on June 18. Mays’ son, Michael, was in attendance.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Manager Bob Melvin said LHP Robbie Ray is on track to make his season debut Wednesday. Ray signed with San Francisco during the offseason after having Tommy John surgery on his left elbow last year. His last game in the majors was on March 31, 2023.

Dodgers: SS Miguel Rojas was out of the lineup due to right forearm tightness.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Jordan Hicks (4-6, 3.79 ERA) is 0-5 in his last nine starts. The Dodgers will counter with rookie RHP Landon Knack (1-2, 3.23).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb