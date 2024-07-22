Olympic marketing deal hopes to meet young fans where they are – on Roblox

The Olympics’ ever-expanding quest to draw in young fans is meeting them where they are — on Roblox. The U.S. Olympic team and NBC are collaborating with the kid- and teen-friendly gaming platform to produce a new “Obby” — that’s Roblox for obstacle course — and other features that include ways to interact with U.S. athletes while also checking out highlights from the Paris Games and making visits to a virtual Team USA House called “The Vibe House.” This new Roblox feature includes animated versions of 20 U.S. Olympians, including a surfer, a skateboarder and two break dancers. Those four represent sports that have been added recently to the Olympic program in hopes of driving young fans to the Games.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.