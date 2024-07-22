1 person hurt in Iowa mall shooting that sent people running, police and witnesses say

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police say one person has been injured during a shooting inside an Iowa mall. Davenport Police in a Facebook post said the shooting happened Monday in Davenport, Iowa, and one person had non-life-threatening injuries. Police say no other injuries were reported after witnesses reported shots were fired inside the NorthPark Mall. Authorities haven’t said if anyone was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Police say the mall has been secured and remained closed Monday night while an investigation is ongoing. Video footage posted on Facebook shows police and medics gathered outside the mall in the east-central Iowa city of Davenport near the state line with Illinois.

