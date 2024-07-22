Athletes are as excited as regular visitors to be tourists in Paris during the Olympic Games

PARIS (AP) — Paris is a popular destination for tourists, of course. The food and drink. The art and history. The landmarks. And so on. The city itself will be one of the protagonists of the 2024 Olympics. That’s why the Eiffel Tower and Seine River are featured just as prominently as Simone Biles or Katie Ledecky in NBC’s ads. And it’s why many of the athletes heading to France for the Summer Games that start Friday have drawn up lengthy to-do lists of the various tastes they want to taste or sip and the museums and other sights they want to see while there.

