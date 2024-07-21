Utah State football player dies in an apparent drowning at reservoir

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State says cornerback Andre Seldon Jr. has died in an apparent drowning at Porcupine Reservoir. The Cache County Sheriff’s Office says a search began Saturday afternoon after callers reported that a young man seen diving from cliffs at the reservoir did not resurface. His body was recovered by a dive team at around 9:05 p.m. Seldon joined the Utah State football program this summer after transferring from New Mexico State, where he played the past two seasons under Nate Dreiling, Utah State’s interim head coach and defensive coordinator. Dreiling called Seldon “an incredible person and teammate.”

