Ukrainian civilians wounded in Russian drone and shelling attacks as Russia claims gains in the east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes have wounded at least five people in Ukraine overnight, local officials said. Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted 35 of the 39 drones launched by Russia, according to the air force. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday that its troops had taken control of two villages, one in the Kharkiv region and one in the Luhansk region. Kyiv did not immediately comment. Meanwhile, Russian air defense systems destroyed eight drones over the country’s Belgorod region and the Black Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. With few changes reported along the front line, both sides in the war have taken aim at infrastructure targets.

