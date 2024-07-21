Russia says it scrambled fighter jets to intercept U.S. bomber planes over Barents Sea

Russia said it scrambled fighter jets to intercept two U.S. military long-range bomber aircraft that approached the Russian border over the Barents Sea in the Arctic. The U.S. bombers changed course as the Russian fighters approached, Moscow’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday. The U.S. routinely carries out flights over international waters. Moscow has recently responded more aggressively to the exercises, accusing the U.S. in June of using its reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine strike Russian-occupied Crimea. Last month, Moscow warned of a “direct confrontation” between Russia and NATO.

